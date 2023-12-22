Nearby Share o Quick Share? Google e Samsung potrebbero presto unire le funzioni (Di venerdì 22 dicembre 2023) Nearby Share e Quick Share sono due funzioni che svolgono (quasi) gli stessi compiti: Google e Samsung potrebbero presto unirle? L'articolo proviene da TuttoAndroid. Leggi su tuttoandroid
Google lavora per migliorare Nearby Share e l’app fotocamera su Pixel 8
Google sta riprogettando la condivisione nelle vicinanze su Android, inoltre la società sta migliorando l'app Pixel Camera su Google Pixel ... (tuttoandroid)
Android: Quick Share potrebbe sostituire Nearby Share La condivisione di file tra dispositivi Android potrebbe subire una significativa trasformazione con l'eventuale fusione tra Nearby Share di Google e Quick Share di Samsung. Il leaker Kamila ... In typical Google fashion, Nearby Share looks to be in for a rebrand Android's Nearby Share may undergo a rebranding to Quick Share, aligning with Samsung's file sharing tool for Galaxy phones. The details were revealed by a Google Play services beta, which also ... Nearby Share is getting a new name which raises an important question It seems like Google is planning to change the name of its Nearby Share service. As many of you know, Nearby Share comes pre-installed on Android devices, and it can be used for sending and receiving ...
