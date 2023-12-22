Kitchens@ Secures an Impressive $65 Million in C Series Funding from the Thriving Growth Investment Firm, Finnest (Di venerdì 22 dicembre 2023) BANGALORE, India and LONDON, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Kitchens@, a leading powerhouse in the dynamic cloud kitchen industry, is thrilled to announce the successful acquisition of $65 Million in Funding from Finnest, an emerging Growth Investment Firm headquartered in London. Significantly, Swiggy played a pivotal role as a major investor in Kitchens@ during the Series B Funding round. Notably, Finnest (A BNP Company), founded by two visionary Indian-origin investors and entrepreneurs, Dr. Biswanath Patnaik and Mr. Arun Kar (Ex Military) Finnest has previously made strategic Investments across diverse sectors, including renewable energy, EV- ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Kitchens@, a leading powerhouse in the dynamic cloud kitchen industry, is thrilled to announce the successful acquisition of $65 Million in Funding from Finnest, an emerging Growth Investment Firm headquartered in London. Significantly, Swiggy played a pivotal role as a major investor in Kitchens@ during the Series B Funding round. Notably, Finnest (A BNP Company), founded by two visionary Indian-origin investors and entrepreneurs, Dr. Biswanath Patnaik and Mr. Arun Kar (Ex Military) Finnest has previously made strategic Investments across diverse sectors, including renewable energy, EV- ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Cloud kitchen startup Kitchens@ secures $65M in Series C funding from Finnest Bengaluru-based Kitchens@ acquired Swiggy Access Kitchen, expanding its presence to 6 cities and 45 locations, with a total network of 700 kitchens under its umbrella. Kitchens@ Secures an Impressive $65 Million in C Series Funding from the Thriving Growth Investment Firm, Finnest BANGALORE, India and LONDON, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kitchens@, a leading powerhouse in the dynamic cloud kitchen industry, is thrilled to announce the successful acquisition of $65 million in f ...
Kitchens SecuresVideo su : Kitchens Secures