Kilmarnock – St Johnstone – probabili formazioni (Di venerdì 22 dicembre 2023) Il Kilmarnock punta a prolungare la sua attuale imbattibilità di tre partite sabato 23 dicembre , quando ospiterà il St Johnstone. Gli ospiti si trovano al momento a soli due punti dalla zona retrocessione della Scottish Premiership e saranno sotto pressione per ottenere un risultato. Il calcio di inizio di Kilmarnock – St Johnstone è previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partita Kilmarnock – St Johnstone a che punto sono le due squadre Kilmarnock Il Kilmarnock ha messo insieme un’impressionante serie di risultati durante l’intenso periodo invernale, con una vittoria contro l’Aberdeen seguita da una grande vittoria contro il Celtic. Il Killie è stata la prima squadra a sconfiggere gli Hoops in campionato in questa stagione e, anche se non è ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
