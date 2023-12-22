Il Digital product passport dell’Ue e l’impreparazione delle aziende italiane

PRODUCTLIFE GROUP ACQUIRES LIFEBEE - STRENGTHENING ITS CAPACITY TO SUPPORT DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION IN LIFE SCIENCES
PARIS, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PRODUCTLIFE GROUP (PLG), the global consulting provider of regulatory, scientific, vigilance and quality ... (liberoquotidiano)
PRODUCTLIFE GROUP ACQUIRES LIFEBEE - STRENGTHENING ITS CAPACITY TO SUPPORT DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION IN LIFE SCIENCES
PARIS, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PRODUCTLIFE GROUP (PLG), the global consulting provider of regulatory, scientific, vigilance and quality ... (sbircialanotizia)
Il Digital product passport dell'Ue e l'impreparazione delle aziende italianePer ottenere questo risultato uno strumento fondamentale è rappresentato dal Digital product passport (Dpp) : un raccoglitore di tutti i dati relativi al prodotto, dalla materia prima ai cicli ...
iQor Colombia Earns Great Place to Work® Certification for 2024We enable diverse teams to scale our BPO digital solutions from local to global to create the CX ... Texas - - (BUSINESS WIRE) - - Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry's leading New Product ...
Infosys to Harmonize the Systems of LKQ EuropePaving the way for seamless integration and growth in the auto parts industry BENGALURU, India, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-ge ...
PRODUCTLIFE GROUP ACQUIRES LIFEBEE, STRENGTHENING ITS CAPACITY TO SUPPORT DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION IN LIFE SCIENCESPARIS, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProductLife Group (PLG), the global consulting provider of regulatory, scientific, vigilance and quality services for the life sciences industries, announces the a ...