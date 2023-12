Hearts – St Mirren – probabili formazioni

20:45- Rangers 21:00 SERBIA COPPA DI SERBIA Radnicki 1923 - Smederevo 13:00 Vrsac - Napredak 13:00 Cukaricki - Javor 15:30 Vozdovac - Radnicki S. Mitrovica 15:30 Mladost GAT - ...1 - 0 (Finale)- Rangers 0 - 1 (Finale) SERBIA COPPA DI SERBIA Radnicki 1923 - Smederevo 5 - 0 (Finale) Vrsac - Napredak 1 - 0 (Finale) Cukaricki - Javor 4 - 1 (Finale) Vozdovac - ...Rangers boss hits out at opponents after injury blow as Liverpool 'in talks' with Dundee over loan star Hearts vs St Mirren latest injury news with two out and four doubts Hibs must show courage in ...A young Hearts fan, Jack Lees, has tragically passed away at the age of just 13 years-old. Lees had been undergoing treatment for a brain tumour which was found last year but sadly died last weekend, ...