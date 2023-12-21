Viabilità Roma Regione Lazio del 21-12-2023 ore 19 | 45

Viabilità Roma

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a romadailynews©

Autore : romadailynews
Viabilità Roma Regione Lazio del 21-12-2023 ore 19:45 (Di giovedì 21 dicembre 2023) Viabilità DEL 21 DICEMBRE 2023 ORE 13.20 ALESSIO CONTI UN SALUTO E BEN TROVATI ALL’ASCOLTO CON ASTRAL INFOMOBILITÀ, UN SERVIZIO DELLA Regione Lazio APRIAMO CON Roma TRAFFICO MOLTO INTENSO SUL GRANDE RACCORDO ANULARE, TROVIAMO CODE A TRATTI IN CARREGGIATA ESTERNA TRA Roma FIUMICINO E DIRAMAZIONE Roma SUD, MENTRE IN CARREGGIATA INTERNA CI SONO INCOLONNAMENTI TRA LE USCITE CASSIA E SALARIA E DA NOMENTANA A LA RUSTICA SUL TRATTO URBANO DELLA A24 CI SONO CODE VERSO IL RACCORDO ANULARE DA VIA TOGLIATTI SULLA TANGENZIALE EST RIMOSSI GLI INCIDENTI TROVIAMO CODE PER TRAFFICO DA VIA NOMENTANA E CORSO FRANCIA PER IL TRAFFICO DIRETTO SU VIA SALARIA TRAFFICO INTENSO ANCHE SU VIA CASSIA DALL’OLGIATA A TOMBA DI NERONE SULLA CASSIA BIS IN INGRESSO DAL RACCORDO PER IL TRAFFICO VERSO ...
Leggi su romadailynews
Advertising

Evento 'Babbo running', 24 dicembre, Sentierone e piazza Matteotti: modificata la viabilità

...30 alle ore 10:40 e comunque per il tempo strettamente necessario a garantire il passaggio dei partecipanti durante le fase di partenza:   In viale Roma nel tratto compreso tra largo Porta Nuova e ...

Natale e Santo Stefano tra rientri e partenze. Previsioni traffico

... sull' A8 Milano - Laghi, sulla A5 Torino - Monte Bianco, ma anche sulla A24 Roma - Teramo. Come ... Rete di ricarica EV in autostrada sempre più capillare COME INFORMARSI Le notizie sulla viabilità sono ...
Video su : Viabilità Roma
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Viabilità Roma Viabilità Roma Regione Lazio 2023