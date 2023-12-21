Viabilità Roma Regione Lazio del 21-12-2023 ore 19 | 15

Leggi su romadailynews

(Di giovedì 21 dicembre 2023)DEL 21 DICEMBREORE 13.20 ALESSIO CONTI UN SALUTO E BEN TROVATI ALL’ASCOLTO CON ASTRAL INFOMOBILITÀ, UN SERVIZIO DELLAAPRIAMO CONTRAFFICO MOLTO INTENSO SUL GRANDE RACCORDO ANULARE, TROVIAMO CODE A TRATTI IN CARREGGIATA ESTERNA TRAFIUMICINO E DIRAMAZIONESUD, MENTRE IN CARREGGIATA INTERNA CI SONO INCOLONNAMENTI TRA LE USCITE CASSIA E SALARIA E DA NOMENTANA A LA RUSTICA SUL TRATTO URBANO DELLA A24 CI SONO CODE VERSO IL RACCORDO ANULARE DA VIA TOGLIATTI SULLA TANGENZIALE EST RIMOSSI GLI INCIDENTI TROVIAMO CODE PER TRAFFICO DA VIA NOMENTANA E CORSO FRANCIA PER IL TRAFFICO DIRETTO SU VIA SALARIA TRAFFICO INTENSO ANCHE SU VIA CASSIA DALL’OLGIATA A TOMBA DI NERONE SULLA CASSIA BIS IN INGRESSO DAL RACCORDO PER IL TRAFFICO VERSO ...