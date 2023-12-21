SKYSERVICE COMPLETES INVESTMENT IN FONTAINEBLEAU AVIATION

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 21 dicembre 2023) -begins partnership withluxury brand in South Florida TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/LeadingcompanyBusiness("") today announced the completion of itsin's fixed-based operator (FBO) at Miami Opa-Locka Executive Airport ("OPF"). Additionally, customary approvals for'sin a new FBO at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport ("FLL")currently under development byare still underway. This collaboration betweenand the esteemedluxury brand, ...