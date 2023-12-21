LeddarTech Becomes a Publicly Traded Company After Completing Business Combination with Prospector Capital Corp | Will Commence Trading on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol LDTC

LeddarTech Becomes a Publicly Traded Company After Completing Business Combination with Prospector Capital Corp., Will Commence Trading on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol "LDTC"

QUEBEC, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/

LeddarTech®, an automotive software Company that provides patented disruptive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software technology for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD), is pleased to announce the completion of its Business Combination, previously announced on June 13, 2023 with Prospector Capital Corp. ("Prospector") (formerly Nasdaq: PRSR, PRSRU, PRSRW) today. Commencing at the open of Trading on December 22, 2023, LeddarTech common shares and warrants to purchase common shares Will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market Under the ...
