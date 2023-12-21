Il The Sense Experience Resort è Leader della crescita 2024

Il The Sense Experience Resort è Leader della crescita 2024 (Di giovedì 21 dicembre 2023) Il Sole 24 Ore e Statistica propongono la classifica delle 500 aziende italiane con il fatturato maggiormente in crescita e sulle performance economiche nel triennio 2019-2022. “Leader della crescita 2024” è quindi il The Sense Experience Resort di Follonica che si colloca sul podio. La classifica si basa su inclusione, indipendenza con la sede legale in Italia e una crescita organica del fatturato durante il triennio considerato. Il vincitore si è distinto per la sua crescita del fatturato superando il 22,99% come tasso di crescita annuo minimo considerato per la classifica e ha raggiunto il 328,64%. “Essere riconosciuti come uno dei Leader della ...
