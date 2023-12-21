Glynn Simmons assolto: dopo 48 anni di carcere da innocente (Di giovedì 21 dicembre 2023) Il periodo d'ingiusta detenzione dell'uomo è un record. Nel 1975 è stato condannato per l'omicidio di una commessa durante una rapina in un negozio di alcoliciLeggi su vanityfair
Advertising
Viene liberato dopo 48 anni di carcere ma era innocente. É la detenzione ingiusta più lunga del paeseLa storia di Glynn Simmons Il protagonista di questa allucinante vicenda è Glynn Simmons , 70enne dell'Oklahoma che nel 1975 fu condannato per l'omicidio di una commessa durante una rapina in un ...
Oklahoma judge rules Glynn Simmons, who wrongfully spent nearly 50 years in prison for murder, is innocentAn Oklahoma judge has exonerated a man who spent nearly 50 years in prison for murder, the longest serving inmate to be declared innocent of a crime.
Man freed after spending 50 years in prison for murder he didn't commitAn American man has been declared innocent after spending nearly 50 years in prison for murder he didn't commit. Glynn Simmons, 71, was released in July but found innocent on Tuesday, after serving 48 ...
Glynn SimmonsVideo su : Glynn Simmons