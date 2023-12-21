Glynn Simmons assolto | dopo 48 anni di carcere da innocente

Glynn Simmons

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a vanityfair©

Autore : vanityfair
Glynn Simmons assolto: dopo 48 anni di carcere da innocente (Di giovedì 21 dicembre 2023) Il periodo d'ingiusta detenzione dell'uomo è un record. Nel 1975 è stato condannato per l'omicidio di una commessa durante una rapina in un negozio di alcolici
Leggi su vanityfair
Advertising

Viene liberato dopo 48 anni di carcere ma era innocente. É la detenzione ingiusta più lunga del paese

La storia di Glynn Simmons Il protagonista di questa allucinante vicenda è Glynn Simmons , 70enne dell'Oklahoma che nel 1975 fu condannato per l'omicidio di una commessa durante una rapina in un ...

Oklahoma judge rules Glynn Simmons, who wrongfully spent nearly 50 years in prison for murder, is innocent

An Oklahoma judge has exonerated a man who spent nearly 50 years in prison for murder, the longest serving inmate to be declared innocent of a crime.

Man freed after spending 50 years in prison for murder he didn't commit

An American man has been declared innocent after spending nearly 50 years in prison for murder he didn't commit. Glynn Simmons, 71, was released in July but found innocent on Tuesday, after serving 48 ...
Video su : Glynn Simmons
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Glynn Simmons Glynn Simmons assolto dopo anni