FC 24 SBC Kylian Mbappé POTM di novembre della Ligue 1 (Di giovedì 21 dicembre 2023) E’ Kylian Mbappé il POTM di novembre della Ligue 1! Il calciatore francese del PSG si è dunque aggiudicato il premio come calciatore del mese del campionato francese per la seconda volta consecutiva La SBC per ottenere la sua card POTM con valutazione 93 è disponibile dal 21 dicembre Anche quest’anno cercheremo, durante tutta la stagione, di tenere traccia di tutte le SBC fornendovi informazioni sui requisiti per completarle, sui premi che si possono ottenere e su alcune delle possibili soluzioni! Ricordiamo che in molti casi è più convienente provare ad utilizzare le carte che si hanno all’interno del proprio club, prendendo spunto dai giocatori utilizzati nelle soluzioni presenti sia in questa guida, sia su FUTBIN,EASYBC o FUT.GG (stessa nazionalità, ...
