(Di giovedì 21 dicembre 2023) (Adnkronos) - N'DJAMENA,- Media OutReach Newswire - 21 December 2023 - Amid an escalating refugee crisis and the strain it imposes on'ssystem, the research initiative led by War Child and funded by GPE KIX, explores the expansion offor, notably the Can't Wait to Learn program. The initiative's aim is to improve and ensure continuity of children'sfor displaced children inaffected regions through engaging. 14-year-old student Sumaya Abdel Rahman Mahmoud Mohamad, centre, raises her hand during a lesson, part of an EdTech program developed by War Child named ‘Can't Wait to Learn', at a school in Djabel Refugee Camp, Eastern. (Michael Knief/Global Partnership ...

Camerun: Catholic schools in Cameroon struggle with budgets, kidnappings and more

... allowing them to boost digital programming and cope with rising costs amid a protracted political crisis and ongoing internal. CatholicSecretaries from the country's 26 dioceses ...

Education in Conflict Zones: Advancing Technology for Learning in Chad

N'DJAMENA, CHAD - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 December 2023 - Amid an escalating refugee crisis and the strain it imposes on Chad's education system, the research initiative led by War Child and fund ...

CM Vijayan says Gov Khan trying to disrupt peace; students did not fall into his trap

He tried to ignite conflict. But the student's community restrained themselves ... the communal forces were trying to plug the progress made in the state's higher education sector and the UDF was ...