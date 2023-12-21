center3 acquires CMC Networks in strategic move to accelerate growth plan (Di giovedì 21 dicembre 2023) - RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/
center3, a wholly owned subsidiary of the stc Group, announces that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire CMC Networks, a global service provider offering market leading networking solutions across Africa and the Middle East. CMC Networks operates across more than 110 service locations with a cost-effective, scalable, and resilient data communications network. It has the largest pan-African network servicing 51 out of 54 countries in Africa and 12 countries in the Middle East, plus regional hubs in key interconnect locations across Europe, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The acquisition aligns with center3's strategic vision for growth and expansion in the Middle East and African markets. It represents a ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
