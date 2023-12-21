Arriva «Why we come back» | il documentario sul Punk Rock Raduno

Arriva Why

Arriva «Why we come back», il documentario sul Punk Rock Raduno (Di giovedì 21 dicembre 2023) MUSICA. Esce giovedì sera, 21 dicembre, il documentario diretto e filmato dalla giovane casa di produzione bergamasca No Elevator Studio durante i giorni della sesta edizione del festival.
Arriva «Why we come back», il documentario sul Punk Rock Raduno

Esce nella serata di giovedì 21 dicembre il documentario sul Punk Rock Raduno «Why we come back». Diretto e filmato dalla giovane casa di produzione bergamasca No Elevator Studio durante i giorni ...
