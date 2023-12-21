AEW | Kenny Omega non vuole perdere tempo | al via il recupero

AEW: Kenny Omega non vuole perdere tempo, al via il recupero (Di giovedì 21 dicembre 2023) Prima lo stesso Kenny Omega e poi Chris Jericho ci hanno annunciato che il primo starà fuori per un po’ di tempo a causa di un infortunio. Jericho durante Dynamite ci ha anche detto che per ovvi motivi Omega non sarà presente a World’s End e quindi il match titolato contro Ricky Starks e Big Bill è semplicemente posticipato e che Kenny tornerà presto. Non si perde tempo Jericho non è andato molto lontano riguardo il recupero di Omega visto che secondo quanto riportato dal Wrestling Observer Kenny ha già cominciato il recupero e cercherà di stringere i tempi per tornare al più presto. Attenzione però, la situazione verrà comunque gestita al meglio e con cautela visto che comunque si è cercato di tirare il ...
