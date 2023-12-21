AEW | Kenny Omega non vuole perdere tempo | al via il recupero

AEW : Chris Jericho conferma l’assenza di Kenny Omega a Worlds End
Questa notte, a AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho ha comunicato agli spettatori TV e a quelli presenti nell’arena che Kenny Omega non parteciperà a ... (zonawrestling)
AEW : Kenny Omega pensava di avere solo un’ernia prima della diagnosi di diverticolite. Il report
L’ultimo aggiornamento su Kenny Omega arriva dal Wrestling Observer. La diagnosi di diverticolite, resa nota al grande pubblico negli ultimi ... (zonawrestling)
AEW : Kenny Omega fuori a tempo indeterminato - l’annuncio da un letto di ospedale
Non si chiude nel migliore dei modi il 2023 di Kenny Omega. The Cleaner ha infatti annunciato sui social, postando una foto dal letto di una ... (zonawrestling)
AEW : Kenny Omega sarà a Collision sabato - continuerà anche il Continental Classic con Danielson protagonista
La AEW ha annunciato ben tre incontri per la puntata di Collision che verrà registrata martedì 5 dicembre per poi essere mandata in onda ... (zonawrestling)
AEW : Piccolo incidente con i fuochi d’artificio per Chris Jericho durante l’entrance di Kenny Omega
durante l’ultima puntata di Dynamite Chris Jericho ha fatto squadra con Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi e Paul Wight per affrontare la Don Callis ... (zonawrestling)
AEW : Il Team di Kenny Omega e Chris Jericho trionfa nello Street Fight match
Questa notte a AEW Dynamite abbiamo assistito ad un grandissimo Street Fight match, alla Like A Dragon Gaiden di SEGA, nel quale Kenny Omega e ... (zonawrestling)
