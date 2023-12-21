AEW e Sky rinnovano un altro anno

(Di giovedì 21 dicembre 2023) Salvatore Torrisi uno dei commentatori della AEW per Sky Italia ha annunciato (in anteprima) su X l’accordo per il 2024 delle due aziende: “ONE MORE YEAR!. È UFFICIALE: la AEW continua su SKY SPORT e SKY PRIMAFILA anche per il 2024! Vi rimando a domani in telecronaca di DYNAMITE per tutti i dettagli!.” Una grande notizia per tutti i fan AEW e del wrestling. L'articolo proviene da AEW Universe - Notizie.

Ethan Page Feels He's Gotten As Close To Mastering The 'Ego's Edge' Finishing Move As He Can

Ethan Page's finishing move, the Ego's Edge, is a version of Scott Hall's Razor's Edge that is more akin to Hernandez's Border Toss except, given his Canadian origins, Page is more likely to throw ...

Predicting What's Next for Mercedes Moné and the Top Wrestling Free Agents in 2024

As many wrestling fans look back on the wild year that was 2023, the sport's landscape could alter significantly next year when and if several major ...