AEW e Sky rinnovano un altro anno

AEW : Thunder Rosa torna sul ring e mette in fuga Julia Hart e Skye Blue
Dopo più di un anno di assenza, Thunder Rosa ha finalmente fatto il suo ritorno sul ring nell’ultimo show di AEW Collision. L’ex campionessa ... (zonawrestling)
AEW : Skye Blue affronterà Kris Statlander e Julia Hart a Full Gear per il titolo TBS
Questa notte a AEW Dynamite è stato ufficializzato il triple threat match che andrà in scena a Full Gear 2023 per il titolo AEW TBS. A ... (zonawrestling)
AEW : Abadon - Anna Jay - Skye Blue e Willow Nightingale - chi è la nuova sfidante di Hikaru Shida?
Nell’ultima puntata di Dynamite, trasmessa mercoledì, è stato annunciato un 4-Way match tra Abadon, Anna Jay, Skye Blue e Willow Nightingale per ... (aewuniverse)
