AEW | Chris Jericho conferma l’assenza di Kenny Omega a Worlds End

AEW : Adam Copeland e Christian si affronteranno in un match senza squalifiche a Worlds End
Una delle rivalità che più stanno tenendo banco in AEW al momento è sicuramente quella tra Adam Copeland e Christian, migliori amici per più ... (zonawrestling)
Adam Copeland sfida Christian Cage per un rematch titolato a AEW Worlds End
Questa notte durante la messa in onda di AEW Collision è stato trasmesso un video in cui Adam Copeland ha sfidato apertamente Christian Cage a un ... (aewuniverse)
AEW : Chris Jericho sarà nel cast di “Terrifier 3”
Chris Jericho è senza dubbio una personalità dai molteplici talenti e ciò lo ha portato ad intraprendere diverse attività al di fuori del ... (zonawrestling)
AEW : TNT Championship - chi ha vinto tra Christian Cage e Adam Copeland?
Questa notte a AEW Dynamite, Christian Cage è riuscito a difendere il titolo TNT sconfiggendo Adam Copeland al termine di una lunga battaglia. ... (aewuniverse)
Chris Jericho : “In AEW c’è gente che avrebbe bisogno di lavorare un 6 mesi per Vince McMahon”
Chris Jericho è un assoluto veterano del pro wrestling business e per parecchi anni ha lavorato per e con Vince McMahon. Sa come il Chairman ... (zonawrestling)
AEW : Adam Copeland manda un ultimo messaggio a Christian Cage in vista del loro match
La rivalità fra Adam Copeland e Christian Cage è finalmente destinata a culminare in un match. L’incontro fra i due avrà luogo durante la ... (zonawrestling)
MJF Confronts Swerve Strickland, Jim Ross Returns, Roderick Strong Beats Komander | AEW Fight Size- Roderick Strong defeated Komander. After the match, Strong again claimed that MJF was The Devil, and he told Samoa Joe to wake up. - Chris Jericho commented on Kenny Omega's injury.