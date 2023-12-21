AEW | Chris Jericho conferma l’assenza di Kenny Omega a Worlds End

(Di giovedì 21 dicembre 2023) Questa notte, a AEW Dynamite,ha comunicato agli spettatori TV e a quelli presenti nell’arena chenon parteciperà aEnd e che il match per i Titoli Mondiali di Coppia di AEW tra The Golden Jets e Big Bill con Ricky Starks è stato cancellato. The OCHO, con la tristezza negli occhi, ha parlato di The Cleaner, ricoverato d’urgenza a seguito causa di una diverticolite. Ad oggi non si conoscono ancora i tempi di recupero per l’ex campione dei pesi massimi AEW First-ever #AEW World Championhas a special message for.Watch #AEWDynamite: #HolidayBash LIVE on TBS!@IAmpic.twitter.com/YUn6gDZbNl— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 21, 2023 È molto ...

MJF Confronts Swerve Strickland, Jim Ross Returns, Roderick Strong Beats Komander | AEW Fight Size

- Roderick Strong defeated Komander. After the match, Strong again claimed that MJF was The Devil, and he told Samoa Joe to wake up. - Chris Jericho commented on Kenny Omega's injury.