AEW: Chris Jericho conferma l’assenza di Kenny Omega a Worlds End (Di giovedì 21 dicembre 2023) Questa notte, a AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho ha comunicato agli spettatori TV e a quelli presenti nell’arena che Kenny Omega non parteciperà a Worlds End e che il match per i Titoli Mondiali di Coppia di AEW tra The Golden Jets e Big Bill con Ricky Starks è stato cancellato. The OCHO, con la tristezza negli occhi, ha parlato di The Cleaner, ricoverato d’urgenza a seguito causa di una diverticolite. Ad oggi non si conoscono ancora i tempi di recupero per l’ex campione dei pesi massimi AEW First-ever #AEW World Champion Chris Jericho has a special message for Kenny Omega.Watch #AEWDynamite: #HolidayBash LIVE on TBS!@IAmJericho pic.twitter.com/YUn6gDZbNl— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 21, 2023 È molto ...
