What We Do in the Shadows si concluderà con la sesta stagione

What We Do in the Shadows si concluderà con la sesta stagione (Di mercoledì 20 dicembre 2023) La serie, basata sull'omonimo film di Taika Waititi, terminerà con una sesta e ultima stagione. Come riportato da Deadline, What We Do in the Shadows si concluderà con una sesta e ultima stagione. Basata sull'omonimo film del 2014 di Jemaine Clement e Taika Waititi, What We Do in the Shadows documenta in stile mockumentary le imprese notturne dei coinquilini vampiri Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) e Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) che si muovono nel mondo moderno di Staten Island con l'aiuto del loro famiglio umano, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén). Tra i produttori esecutivi di What We Do in the Shadows figurano Clement, Waititi, lo showrunner Paul Simms, Stefani Robinson, ...
