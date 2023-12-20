True Detective 4 – Night Country | i nuovi episodi con Jodie Foster in arrivo su Sky

True Detective

True Detective 4 – Night Country, i nuovi episodi con Jodie Foster in arrivo su Sky (Di mercoledì 20 dicembre 2023) True Detective 4 – Night Country si appresta a debuttare in prima tv su Sky e in streaming su NOW, con un nuovo, intrigante, mistero. Protagoniste della uova stagione saranno Jodie Foster e Kali Reis. Di seguito, ecco le novità e le anticipazioni sul quarto e attesissimo capitolo della serie. Una rigida notte ghiacciata in Alaska, la scomparsa di otto uomini, un fitto mistero da risolvere. True Detective 4 – Night Country, attesissima nuova stagione dell’acclamata serie HBO, di cui di recente è stato rilasciato il trailer ufficiale completo, esordirà a breve in esclusiva su Sky e in streaming su NOW. Il quarto capitolo dello show HBO arriva a distanza di oltre quattro anni dal precedente, con un cast completamente ...
