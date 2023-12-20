The Last of Us | Bella Ramsey sull' essere una baby star | Odiavo essere trattata con condiscendenza

The Last of Us, Bella Ramsey sull'essere una baby star: "Odiavo essere trattata con condiscendenza" (Di mercoledì 20 dicembre 2023) La star di Last of Us Bella Ramsey ha parlato delle difficoltà che ha dovuto affrontare come baby star a Hollywood. La star di Last of Us Bella Ramsey ha parlato delle difficoltà che ha dovuto affrontare come attrice bambina a Hollywood. In particolare, Ramsey odiava essere costantemente trattata con condiscendenza. "La cosa che Odiavo di più era essere trattata con condiscendenza. Non mi piaceva il fatto di poter stare sul set solo per un certo periodo di tempo e di dover andare a fare lezione. Capisco il motivo per cui le tutele sugli ...
