Tennis, new entry nel team di Rune: dopo Becker, arriva Severin Luhti (Di mercoledì 20 dicembre 2023) Tramite un post su Instagram, Holger Rune ha accolto nel suo team Severin Luhti, che andrà così ad affiancare Boris Becker, il preparatore Becherini e la madre Aneke. “Sono molto contento di dare il benvenuto nel team a Severin” ha scritto il danese, che aggiunge dunque al suo staff un’altra ventata non indifferente di esperienza. Luhti è stato infatti capitano della nazionale svizzera di Coppa Davis dal 2005 ed ha lavorato al fianco di Roger Federer fino al termine della carriera della leggenda di Basilea. dopo aver preso un po’ da Djokovic – Becker ha allenato Nole dal 2013 al 2016 – Rune attinge ora da Federer. A parlare sarà ovviamente il campo, ma non si può dire che non ci siano i presupposti ...
