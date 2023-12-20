PRODUCTLIFE GROUP ACQUIRES LIFEBEE | STRENGTHENING ITS CAPACITY TO SUPPORT DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION IN LIFE SCIENCES

PRODUCTLIFE GROUP

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sbircialanotizia©

Autore : sbircialanotizia
PRODUCTLIFE GROUP ACQUIRES LIFEBEE, STRENGTHENING ITS CAPACITY TO SUPPORT DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION IN LIFE SCIENCES (Di mercoledì 20 dicembre 2023) PARIS, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/

PRODUCTLIFE GROUP (PLG), the global consulting provider of regulatory, scientific, vigilance and quality services for the LIFE SCIENCES industries, announces the acquisition of LIFEBEE, a leading Italian and Swiss based consulting firm providing DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION, operational excellence and proactive compliance services in LIFE SCIENCES. Current LIFEBEE shareholders will reinvest
Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising

Castaldipartners e Deloitte Legal nell'acquisizione da parte di Productlife group di Intexo Società Benefit  NT+ Diritto

ProductLife Group (21 Invest France) si compra anche Pharma D&S (servizi e consulenza Life Science)  BeBeez

PRODUCTLIFE GROUP ACQUIRES LIFEBEE, STRENGTHENING ITS CAPACITY TO SUPPORT DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION IN LIFE SCIENCES

PARIS, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProductLife Group (PLG), the global consulting provider of regulatory, scientific, vigilance and quality services for the life sciences industries, announces the a ...
Video su : PRODUCTLIFE GROUP
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : PRODUCTLIFE GROUP PRODUCTLIFE GROUP ACQUIRES LIFEBEE STRENGTHENING