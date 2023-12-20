PRODUCTLIFE GROUP ACQUIRES LIFEBEE | STRENGTHENING ITS CAPACITY TO SUPPORT DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION IN LIFE SCIENCES

PRODUCTLIFE GROUP

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

Autore : liberoquotidiano
PRODUCTLIFE GROUP ACQUIRES LIFEBEE, STRENGTHENING ITS CAPACITY TO SUPPORT DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION IN LIFE SCIENCES (Di mercoledì 20 dicembre 2023) PARIS, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/

PRODUCTLIFE GROUP (PLG), the global consulting provider of regulatory, scientific, vigilance and quality services for the LIFE SCIENCES industries, announces the acquisition of LIFEBEE, a leading Italian and Swiss based consulting firm providing DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION, operational excellence and proactive compliance services in LIFE SCIENCES. Current LIFEBEE shareholders will reinvest in PLG GROUP, embracing the PLG mission while guaranteeing business continuity for all clients. The acquisition will bolster PRODUCTLIFE GROUP Consulting and ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Castaldipartners e Deloitte Legal nell'acquisizione da parte di Productlife group di Intexo Società Benefit  NT+ Diritto

ProductLife Group (21 Invest France) si compra anche Pharma D&S (servizi e consulenza Life Science)  BeBeez

PRODUCTLIFE GROUP ACQUIRES LIFEBEE, STRENGTHENING ITS CAPACITY TO SUPPORT DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION IN LIFE SCIENCES

PARIS, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProductLife Group (PLG), the global consulting provider of regulatory, scientific, vigilance and quality services for the life sciences industries, announces the a ...
Video su : PRODUCTLIFE GROUP
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : PRODUCTLIFE GROUP PRODUCTLIFE GROUP ACQUIRES LIFEBEE STRENGTHENING