Panserraikos-AEK Atene (giovedì 21 dicembre 2023 ore 16:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di mercoledì 20 dicembre 2023) Fermato sul 2 a 2 nell’ultimo turno dal Panaitolikos, l’AEK Atene di Almeyda ha ceduto il primato al PAOK ed è stato agganciato al secondo posto dall’Olympiakos vittorioso proprio contro quel Panserraikos che è l’avversario odierno dei kitrinomavri. I leoni di Anfipoli sono tornati in massima serie dopo 12 anni dall’ultima, fugace, apparizione e in panchina hanno una vecchia conoscenza InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Advertising
Le partite di oggi, lunedì 18 dicembre 2023 - Calciomagazine...00 GERMANIA BUNDESLIGA - FEMMINILE Wolfsburg D - Brema D 19:30 GIAMAICA PREMIER LEAGUE Harbour View - Lime Hall Academy 23:00 GRECIA SUPER LEAGUE Panetolikos - AEK 16:00 Panserraikos - Olympiakos 17:...
Panserraikos-AEK Atene (giovedì 21 dicembre 2023 ore 16:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici Infobetting
PAOK striving to beat Kifisia and head into holiday break in first placeAEK also travels away as they prepare to face an out-of-form Panserraikos side and Enosi will be desperate to avenge their 1-1 draw to them in the reverse fixture by making an example of them this ...
AEK Larnaca vs Doxa Katokopia Prediction: Larnaca to win this gameA notable match is set to unfold at the AEK Arena - George Karapatakis. On December 22, 2023, AEK Larnaca is poised to host Doxa Katokopia in a fixture that promises to be a compelling display of ...
Panserraikos AEKVideo su : Panserraikos AEK