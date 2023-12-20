Panserraikos-AEK Atene giovedì 21 dicembre 2023 ore 16 | 00 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Autore : infobetting
Panserraikos-AEK Atene (giovedì 21 dicembre 2023 ore 16:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di mercoledì 20 dicembre 2023) Fermato sul 2 a 2 nell’ultimo turno dal Panaitolikos, l’AEK Atene di Almeyda ha ceduto il primato al PAOK ed è stato agganciato al secondo posto dall’Olympiakos vittorioso proprio contro quel Panserraikos che è l’avversario odierno dei kitrinomavri. I leoni di Anfipoli sono tornati in massima serie dopo 12 anni dall’ultima, fugace, apparizione e in panchina hanno una vecchia conoscenza InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
Leggi su infobetting
Advertising

Le partite di oggi, lunedì 18 dicembre 2023 - Calciomagazine

...00 GERMANIA BUNDESLIGA - FEMMINILE Wolfsburg D - Brema D 19:30 GIAMAICA PREMIER LEAGUE Harbour View - Lime Hall Academy 23:00 GRECIA SUPER LEAGUE Panetolikos - AEK 16:00 Panserraikos - Olympiakos 17:...

PAOK striving to beat Kifisia and head into holiday break in first place

AEK also travels away as they prepare to face an out-of-form Panserraikos side and Enosi will be desperate to avenge their 1-1 draw to them in the reverse fixture by making an example of them this ...

Eintracht Frankfurt handed Union SG test in Europa Conference League playoff round

While the 2022 Europa League winners managed to avoid a number of big names, they are still presented with the challenge of Belgian side Union SG, who defeated a second-string Liverpool side last week ...
Video su : Panserraikos AEK
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Panserraikos AEK Panserraikos Atene giovedì dicembre 2023