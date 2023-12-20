LeddarTech Releases LeddarVision “Parking | ” a Fusion and Perception Software Stack for Premium ADAS L2 L2+ Automated Parking and Parking Assist Applications

LeddarTech Releases

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sbircialanotizia©

Autore : sbircialanotizia
LeddarTech Releases LeddarVision “Parking,” a Fusion and Perception Software Stack for Premium ADAS L2/L2+ Automated Parking and Parking Assist Applications (Di mercoledì 20 dicembre 2023) QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/

LeddarTech ®, an automotive Software company that provides patented disruptive AI-based low-level sensor Fusion and Perception Software technology for ADAS, AD and Parking Applications, is pleased to announce the launch of LeddarVisionParking (LVP-H), its latest Fusion and Perception Software Stack for Automated Parking and Parking Assist. LeddarTech
Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising

PROSPECTOR CAPITAL CORP. PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE STATUS OF THE BUSINESS COMBINATION CLOSING

Except as required by applicable law, neither Prospector nor LeddarTech undertakes any obligation ... com View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/prospector - capital - corp -...

LeddarTech Releases LeddarVision “Parking,” a Fusion and Perception Software Stack for Premium ADAS L2/L2+ ...  Sbircia la Notizia Magazine

LeddarTech Releases LeddarVision "Parking," a Fusion and Perception Software Stack for Premium ADAS L2/L2+ ...  Newswire.ca

LeddarTech Inc.: Prospector Capital Corp. Shareholders Approve Previously Announced Business Combination with LeddarTech

Record date for the previously announced issuance of one additional Prospector Class A Share for each non-redeemed Prospector Class A Share will be on the closing date QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 19, 2023 ...

Prospector Capital Corp. Shareholders Approve Previously Announced Business Combination with LeddarTech

LeddarTech Inc.® ("LeddarTech" or the "Company"), an automotive software company that provides patented disruptive AI-based low-level ...
Video su : LeddarTech Releases
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : LeddarTech Releases LeddarTech Releases LeddarVision Parking Fusion