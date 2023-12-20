International Collaboration to Improve Cancer Care in Sub-Saharan Africa Updates Resources for Sixth Year

International Collaboration

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sbircialanotizia©

Autore : sbircialanotizia
International Collaboration to Improve Cancer Care in Sub-Saharan Africa Updates Resources for Sixth Year (Di mercoledì 20 dicembre 2023) Collective effort to optimize and standardize treatment practices now covers more than 90% of adult Cancer incidences plus an increasing number of pediatric diseases. PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®)—an alliance of leading academic Cancer centers in the United States—is celebrating six Years of working alongside the
Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising

IEEE EMBS Executive Committee Appoints Dr. Erika Ross Ellison as President - Elect, Along With Two New Vice Presidents

'As president, I will prioritize three key aspects: nurturing collaboration between academia and ... Moreover, she has earned the International Award in Brain Computer Interfaces, in addition to ...

International Collaboration to Improve Cancer Care in Sub-Saharan Africa Updates Resources for Sixth Year – Sbircia ...  Sbircia la Notizia Magazine

Conferenza “Italia – USA: cooperazione internazionale sulle biotecnologie emergenti e le scienze della vita ...  Ministero degli Affari Esteri e della Cooperazione Internazionale

Ionic Mineral Technologies and ANDRITZ Partner to Revolutionize Lithium-ion Battery Materials Production

Ionic Mineral Technologies (Ionic MT) has entered into a strategic partnership with ANDRITZ, an international technology group, to mass-produce c ...

Fapon Shines at JITMM 2023

Fapon, a global leading life sciences company, showcased its expertise at the Joint International Tropical Medicine Meeting (JITMM) 2023, the leading tropical-medicine conference in Southeast Asia ...
Video su : International Collaboration
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : International Collaboration International Collaboration Improve Cancer Care