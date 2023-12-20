Huawei and UNESCO Donate ICT Equipment to Ethiopia’s MoE Under Open Schools Project

Huawei and

Huawei and UNESCO Donate ICT Equipment to Ethiopia's MoE Under Open Schools Project ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, Dec. 20, 2023

UNESCO and Huawei Donated ICT Equipment to the Ethiopian Ministry of Education last week Under the Technology-enabled Open School Systems for All Project (TeOSS), which the two partners have been running in Ethiopia, Egypt, and Ghana since 2020. As part of the three-year Project, which ends this year
