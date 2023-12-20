EA Sports FC 24 TOTW 14 Lista Carte Speciali Squadra Della Settimana Del 20 Dicembre

(Di mercoledì 20 dicembre 2023) Victor Osimhen, Kim Min-jae e Luka Modric riceveranno una delledel14 per la popolare modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcistico EAFC 24 che saranno disponibili nei pacchetti a partire dalle 19:00 di mercoledi 20. I giocatori sono stati inseriti nella dodicesimapoichè l’attaccante del Napoli Victor Osimhen autore di un gol e di un assist nella vittoria in casa contro il Cagliari, il difensore sudcoreano del Bayern Monaco Kim Min-jae che ha siglato un gol nella vittoria in casa contro lo Stoccarda e del centrocampista croato del Real Madrid Luka Modric di un gol e di un assist nella vittoria in casa contro il Villarreal. Il Team of the Week è una delle promo più antiche ed ...

Giroud portiere C'è la carta anche su EA Sports FC

8 Olivier Giroud portiere Ora è giocabile anche nei videogiochi e in particolare su EAFC con la carta dell'attaccante rossonero che si trasforma in portiere inserita nelTeam Of The Week di questa settimana. Valutazione 84, per un 'portiere d'emergenza' non male. Eccola ...

