EA Sports FC 24 TOTW 14 Lista Carte Speciali Squadra Della Settimana Del 20 Dicembre

Sports TOTW

Autore : fifaultimateteam
EA Sports FC 24 TOTW 14 Lista Carte Speciali Squadra Della Settimana Del 20 Dicembre (Di mercoledì 20 dicembre 2023) Victor Osimhen, Kim Min-jae e Luka Modric riceveranno una delle Carte Speciali del TOTW 14 per la popolare modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcistico EA Sports FC 24 che saranno disponibili nei pacchetti a partire dalle 19:00 di mercoledi 20 Dicembre. I giocatori sono stati inseriti nella dodicesima Squadra Della Settimana poichè l’attaccante del Napoli Victor Osimhen autore di un gol e di un assist nella vittoria in casa contro il Cagliari, il difensore sudcoreano del Bayern Monaco Kim Min-jae che ha siglato un gol nella vittoria in casa contro lo Stoccarda e del centrocampista croato del Real Madrid Luka Modric di un gol e di un assist nella vittoria in casa contro il Villarreal. Il Team of the Week è una delle promo più antiche ed ...
