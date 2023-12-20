E' di Paul Rousteau il poster ufficiale del Roland Garros 2024

Quest'anno il comtitato preposto alla selezione dell'opera ha premiato Paul Rousteau, artista "le cui opere, fatte di illusioni ottiche, navigano al confine tra l'arte digitale e la pittura".  Hang ...

Giunta al suo quaranticinquesimo anno, il disvelamento del poster ufficiale del Roland Garros è diventata ormai una tradizione che scandisce ...

L'affiche de l'édition 2024 de Roland-Garros est spectaculaire

La tour Eiffel sest habillÃ©e dun superbe tableau grandeur nature pour la promotion de la prochaine Ã©dition de Roland-Garros.
