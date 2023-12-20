center3 acquires CMC Networks in strategic move to accelerate growth plan

center3 acquires

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sbircialanotizia©

Autore : sbircialanotizia
center3 acquires CMC Networks in strategic move to accelerate growth plan (Di mercoledì 20 dicembre 2023) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/

center3, a wholly owned subsidiary of the stc Group, announces that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire CMC Networks, a global service provider offering market leading networking solutions across Africa and the Middle East.     CMC Networks operates across more than 110 service locations with
Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising

Attacco a sede. Pro Vita Famiglia: serranda ridipinta,...  Sbircia la Notizia Magazine

Center3 acquires CMC Networks to expand in Africa and Middle East  Developing Telecoms

center3 acquires CMC Networks in strategic move to accelerate growth plan

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- center3, a wholly owned subsidiary of the stc Group, announces that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire CMC Networks, a global ser ...
Video su : center3 acquires
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : center3 acquires center3 acquires Networks strategic move