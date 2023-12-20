Bird Global, l’azienda dei monopattini elettrici, dichiara bancarotta (Di mercoledì 20 dicembre 2023) l’azienda, con sede a Miami, ha elencato attività e passività comprese tra i 100 e i 500 milioni di dollari in un documento depositato in tribunaleLeggi su ilsole24ore
Bird Global, l'azienda dei monopattini elettrici, dichiara bancarottaBird Global Inc , l'azienda che ha portato i monopattini elettrici sui marciapiedi delle grandi città del mondo - Italia inclusa - ha presentato istanza di protezione per bancarotta ai sensi del ...
US electric scooter company Bird files for bankruptcyUS electric scooter rental company Bird announced Wednesday that it filed for bankruptcy protection as the once-hot startup reorganizes itself. Bird was part of a generation of scooter companies that ...
E-scooter maker Bird Global steers into bankruptcy protection to repair its financesThe move marks a sobering comedown for a formerly high-flying startup that was trying to make it easier to get around big cities in an environmentally friendly way with its fleet of electric scooters.
