Baunat Group Revolutionizes Luxury with VALQUÈRE: “Uniting Lab-Grown and Natural Diamond Jewellery (Di mercoledì 20 dicembre 2023) ANTWERP, Belgium, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Belgian-based Baunat Group redefines Luxury by launching VALQUÈRE, a Luxury Jewellery brand with lab Grown Diamonds, offering the same visual experience without compromises. Steven Boelens, Executive Director Baunat Group, explains: 'it gives more people the chance to enjoy the mystic and extraordinary beauty of Diamonds, without sacrificing quality, personalization Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Belgian-based Baunat Group redefines Luxury by launching VALQUÈRE, a Luxury Jewellery brand with lab Grown Diamonds, offering the same visual experience without compromises. Steven Boelens, Executive Director Baunat Group, explains: 'it gives more people the chance to enjoy the mystic and extraordinary beauty of Diamonds, without sacrificing quality, personalization Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising
Baunat Group Revolutionizes Luxury with VALQUÈRE: "Uniting Lab-Grown and Natural Diamond JewelleryANTWERP, Belgium, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Belgian-based Baunat group redefines luxury by launching VALQUÈRE, a luxury jewellery brand with lab grown diamonds, offering the same visual experience ...
Baunat GroupVideo su : Baunat Group