WWE | The Judgment Day ancora campioni | difendono i titoli di coppia contro i Creed Brothers

WWE: The Judgment Day ancora campioni, difendono i titoli di coppia contro i Creed Brothers (Di martedì 19 dicembre 2023) Questa sera a Monday Night RAW, The Judgment Day ha difeso con successo i titoli di coppia indiscussi sconfiggendo i Creed Brothers nel main event della serata. Priest ha schienato Julius dopo un South of Heaven al termine di un match molto equilibrato. Con questa vittoria, The Judgment Day difende il titolo per la terza volta. Finn Bálor e Damian Priest raggiungono i 64 giorni come campioni. Il team ha sconfitto Cody Rhodes e Jey Uso lo scorso 16 ottobre a Oklahoma City, iniziando così il loro secondo regno
