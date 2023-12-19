WWE | The Judgment Day ancora campioni | difendono i titoli di coppia contro i Creed Brothers

WWE : No More CM Trunks? Il Best in the World spoilera il suo ring gear per il primo match
Il primo match di CM Punk in WWE dopo dieci anni (o quasi) è alle porte. Il 26 dicembre, al Madison Square Garden di New York, il Best in the ... (zonawrestling)
WWE : GUNTHER vs The Miz già questo lunedì a Raw - ultima chance per l’IC Title dell’A-Lister
Durante l’ultimo episodio di Smackdown andato in onda nella nottata italiana, la WWE ha annunciato il terzo Title match per la prossima ... (zonawrestling)
WWE : The Miz si unisce ai DIY e si regala un altro match con GUNTHER. Forse - però - sarà l’ultimo…
I DIY, Tommaso Ciampa e Johnny Gargano, hanno fronteggiato l’Imperium al gran completo in quel di Raw, nell’ultimo episodio svoltosi a ... (zonawrestling)
WWE : Una particolare “streak” si è interrotta nell’ultimo Tribute to the Troops
Questa notte c’è stata una puntata speciale di SmackDown, come da 21 anni a questa parte è stato celebrato il consueto “Tribute to the ... (zonawrestling)
WWE : JBL is back! Ritorno al tavolo di commento durante Smackdown Tribute to the Troops!
JBL ha fatto il suo Ritorno one night only in WWE ieri notte, sedendosi nuovamente al tavolo di commento con Michael Cole (e Vic Joseph) per ... (zonawrestling)
WWE : Sold out la puntata di Smackdown dedicata al Tribute to the Troops Continua l’effetto CM Punk?
La puntata speciale di Smackdown Tribute to the Troops, in programma stanotte all’Amica Mutual Pavilion di Providence, Rhode Island, è ... (zonawrestling)
WWE THE OTHER SIDE #114 – THE FUTURE OF THE RAINMAKER Tuttowrestling
WWE Hall of Famer parla della possibilità di entrare nella Royal Rumble 2024 World Wrestling
