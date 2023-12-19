WWE | Bray Wyatt ora è sotto contratto come leggenda

FOTO : La WWE lancia una nuova linea di t-shirt in ricordo di Bray Wyatt
Lo scorso 24 agosto Bray Wyatt ci lasciava. La sua morte ha sconvolto tutti. Da allora familiari, amici, colleghi e fan di tutto il mondo non ... (zonawrestling)
WWE : Karrion Kross rivela chi sarebbe dovuto essere l’avversario di Bray Wyatt a WM39
Durante una conversazione con Chris Van Vliet su Insight, Karrion Kross ha rivelato che in realtà era stato scelto per affrontare Wyatt a ... (zonawrestling)
WWE : La Family prima di tutto - Braun Strowman trascorre del tempo coi figli di Bray Wyatt
L’improvvisa scomparsa di Bray Wyatt, a soli 36 anni, ha scosso i fan e tutto il mondo del wrestling. Il tempo guarisce tutte le ferite, ma ... (zonawrestling)
Wrestling, chi era Bray Wyatt: l'erede designato di "The Undertaker"Quello che poi sarebbe diventato, però, in origine sarebbe stato arduo solo da immaginare: nella WWE il personaggio di Bray Wyatt ha raggiunto elevati livelli di popolarità grazie alla sua ...
WWE: Seth Rollins omaggia Bray Wyatt e Luke Harper (VIDEO) Spazio Wrestling
Braun Strowman racconta il bellissimo gesto fatto da Bray Wyatt a inizio carriera World Wrestling
WWE put Bray Wyatt on a Legends deal with all of the proceeds going to his childrenThe passing of Windham Rotunda aka Bray Wyatt, is still hard to believe is real. The wrestling world lost Wyatt in late August when he suffered a heart attack. He had been engaged to former WWE ring ...
Mike Rotunda Remembers His Son Bray Wyatt, Says WWE Put Bray On A Legends ContractMike Rotunda remembers Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda). "The wrestling world sadly lost Bray Wyatt on August 24. Wyatt had been off WWE television shortly before WWE WrestleMania, battling an illness and ...