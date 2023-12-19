Westport Awarded Development Contract with a Global Heavy Truck Manufacturer to Adapt and Commercialize Next Gen LNG HPDI™ Fuel System for the Euro 7 Vehicle Platform (Di martedì 19 dicembre 2023) VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport" or the "Company") (TSX: WPRT) (NASDAQ: WPRT), a leading supplier of advanced alternative Fuel Systems and components for the Global transportation industry, today announced that it has been Awarded a Development program by a Global Heavy Truck Manufacturer to Adapt its Next Generation Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport" or the "Company") (TSX: WPRT) (NASDAQ: WPRT), a leading supplier of advanced alternative Fuel Systems and components for the Global transportation industry, today announced that it has been Awarded a Development program by a Global Heavy Truck Manufacturer to Adapt its Next Generation Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising
Westport Awarded Development Contract with a Global Heavy Truck Manufacturer to Adapt and Commercialize Next ... PR Newswire
YMCA’s Bedford Fund awards $315K to community groups Westport Journal
Westport awarded $33M contract to commercialize next gen LNG HPDI fuel systemTuesday announced the award of a development program by a global heavy truck manufacturer to adapt its next generation LNG HPDI fuel system to meet the Euro 7 emissions requirements. The value of the ...
Manifest's Breakthrough AIBOM Capability Awarded Air Force ContractManifest, in partnership with Tufts University, has secured an innovation contract from AFWERX, the U.S. Air Force's innovation arm. This win tackles one of the Department of the Air Force's most ...
Westport AwardedVideo su : Westport Awarded