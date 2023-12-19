(Di martedì 19 dicembre 2023), China, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/A report from China Daily:, a city in North China, is undergoing a dynamic transformation driven by its vibrant young people. China Daily Potside Chats hosts, Nathan and Stephanie, recently explored the city's cutting-edge developments led by the younger generation. A symbol of's commitment to a sustainable future is the Yujiapu Innovation Charging Station, launched in July 2023. With 77 car ports and an avant-garde canopy design incorporating 400 solar panels, the station generates approximately 400 kilowatt-hours of electricity daily. "In the future, newvehicles interacting with our charging station can serve not only as a means of transportation but also as a portable charger, a large-scale mobile battery for daily life," said Li Shaoxiong, a ...

Tianjin's Youthful Energy Sparks Citywide Revival PR Newswire

Chinese Metal Retrospective - 10 Shows with (The Dark Prison Massacre) – New Noise Magazine New Noise Magazine

Tianjin's Youthful Energy Sparks Citywide Revival

A symbol of Tianjin's commitment to a sustainable future is the Yujiapu Innovation Charging Station, launched in July 2023. With 77 car ports and an avant-garde canopy design incorporating 400 solar ...

Carving dreams in wood

The sunmao (mortise and tenon) method of joinery was commonly used in ancient Chinese architecture and furniture. After locking together, the sun (tenon) and mao (mortise) can firmly sustain an entire ...