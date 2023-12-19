Tennis | Ultimate Showdown | Rublev perde la testa e mette la mano quasi in faccia all' arbitro

Tennis: Ultimate Showdown, Rublev perde la testa e mette la mano quasi in faccia all'arbitro (Di martedì 19 dicembre 2023) Londra, 19 dic. - (Adnkronos) - Andrey Rublev perde la testa durante il match a Londra contro il danese Holger Rune, semifinale del torneo esibizione 'Ultimate Tennis Showdown', torneo ideato da Patrick Mouratoglou, in cui si gioca con regole speciali. Sotto 10-11, il 26enne russo ha chiesto di poter giocare un punto 'triplo', che gli consentisse di passare in vantaggio. Rublev ha vinto quel punto, ma l'arbitro gliene ha assegnato solo uno, non avendo sentito la chiamata del giocatore. Il numero 5 del mondo si è infuriato e nel quarto seguente, per essere sicuro che il giudice di sedia lo sentisse, gli ha quasi messo una mano in faccia indicando le tre dita. Al termine del match il vincitore del torneo ...
