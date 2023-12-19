Tennis | Ultimate Showdown | Rublev perde la testa e mette la mano quasi in faccia all' arbitro

Ultimate Tennis Showdown : l’insulto di Holger Rune in diretta tv e chi ha vinto il torneo
La sconfitta in finale subita per mano del padrone di casa britannico Jack Draper non è andata giù al danese Holger Rune, battuto nell’ultimo ... (oasport)
Andrey Rublev, raptus sul campo da tennis: si arrampica sulla sedia dell'arbitroL' Ultimate Tennis Showdown fa arrabbiare tutti, da Holger Rune a Andrey Rublev . Il russo numero 5 del ranking Atp sembra quello che ha preso peggio il format rivoluzionario del torneo di esibizione ...
