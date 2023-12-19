Tennis | Ultimate Showdown | Rublev perde la testa e mette la mano quasi in faccia all' arbitro

Andrey Rublev, raptus sul campo da tennis: si arrampica sulla sedia dell'arbitro

L'Showdown fa arrabbiare tutti, da Holger Rune a Andrey Rublev . Il russo numero 5 del ranking Atp sembra quello che ha preso peggio il format rivoluzionario del torneo di esibizione ...

Rublev mette la mano in faccia all'arbitro durante l'Ultimate Tennis Showdown Sky Sport

Ultimate Tennis Showdown: l’insulto di Holger Rune in diretta tv e chi ha vinto il torneo OA Sport

Novak Djokovic’s pre-season plans revealed and it’s not all been about tennis in Dubai

The 24-time Grand Slam champion has been lapping up the warm sunshine during his time in Dubai and found time to interrupt his time on the court to hit some balls with promising teenage player Timur ...

World Darts Championship star invited to Wimbledon after tennis ace steals his nickname

A 16-time winner of the World Darts Championship, Taylor sent a personal message to the rising star ahead of last week’s Ultimate Tennis Showdown. And it paid off, as Draper managed to win the ...