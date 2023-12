“Philadelphia” il film che ha cambiato la narrativa sui “diritti civili” e sull’HIV AIDS

Philadelphia, St.Louis e Dallas: tutti i premi della critica americana

... Celine Song (writer - director), Past Lives Original Vision: Poor Things The Edward Johnson - Ott Hoosier Award: Sam Mirpoorian (director), Greener PasturesCritics Circle Awards ...

I 30 anni di Philadelphia, un film che ha saputo fare la differenza WIRED Italia

Philadelphia | Film CiakClub

How Bradley Cooper harnessed his conductor obsession to make 'Maestro'

Maestro director and star Bradley Cooper talks about why his biopic of iconic composer/conductor Leonard Bernstein connects to a lifelong personal obsession.

The best things to do in Philadelphia this weekend

Below are some of our favorite things to do in the Philadelphia area this weekend. We put out new Philly weekend plans for you every week, so you’ll always have something to do on Friday, Saturday, ...