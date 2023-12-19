“Philadelphia” il film che ha cambiato la narrativa sui “diritti civili” e sull’HIV AIDS

I 30 anni di Philadelphia, un film che ha saputo fare la differenza
Esplora l’impatto culturale e l’eredità del film "Philadelphia" attraverso una recensione esperta che svela il genio del cinema e l’umanità nascosta in questa ... (digipackline)
Il 14 dicembre 1993 il film di Jonathan Demme debuttava in sala, cambiando moltissimo le cose in fatto di rappresentazione (wired)
