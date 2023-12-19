Norway' s Coop Bedrift taps into Agillic' s flexible data model to transform customer engagement and secure LTV

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 19 dicembre 2023)corporate card) is a B2B invoicing solution catering to entrepreneurs, organisations, teams, associations, public agencies, and businesses. From groceries to office supplies, building materials, electronics, and fuel, all purchases are consolidatedone convenient invoice. Building on years of experience with marketing automation,sought to deepen its connection withs, ensuring effective onboarding and increasinglifetime value through automated communication points. Recognising the need to streamline target groups for both inclusion and exclusion in their advertising efforts,turned to's Omnichannel ...