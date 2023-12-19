Norway' s Coop Bedrift taps into Agillic' s flexible data model to transform customer engagement and secure LTV

Norway's Coop Bedrift taps into Agillic's flexible data model to transform customer engagement and secure LTV (Di martedì 19 dicembre 2023) Coop Bedrift (Coop corporate card) is a B2B invoicing solution catering to entrepreneurs, organisations, teams, associations, public agencies, and businesses. From groceries to office supplies, building materials, electronics, and fuel, all purchases are consolidated into one convenient invoice. Building on years of experience with marketing automation, Coop Bedrift sought to deepen its connection with customers, ensuring effective onboarding and increasing customer lifetime value through automated communication points. Recognising the need to streamline target groups for both inclusion and exclusion in their advertising efforts, Coop Bedrift turned to AgillicAgillic's Omnichannel ...
