Legend Series, Cambiasso: «Felice di poter giocare in Georgia. Sarà match fantastico» (Di martedì 19 dicembre 2023) Esteban Cambiasso, ex centrocampista argentino ed eroe del Triplete Inter, ha parlato di Legend Series in Georgia, progetto che vedrà leggende nerazzurre in campo in un’amichevole a Batumi a marzo. INIZIATIVA – A marzo leggende dell’Inter saranno protagoniste in un’amichevole a Batumi nell’ambito di “Legend Series“, progetto nato in Georgia che promuove il calcio in Europa e nel mondo. Queste le parole di Esteban Cambiasso, ex centrocampista ed eroe del Triplete Inter, riportate dal sito ufficiale del club nerazzurro. «Sono molto Felice di avere l’opportunità di giocare in un paese in cui la passione per il calcio è così alta. Io e molti dei miei compagni non abbiamo mai avuto l’opportunità di visitare la ...Leggi su inter-news
Advertising
Legend Series in Georgia - le leggende Inter protagoniste in un’amichevole
leggende dell’Inter saranno protagoniste in un’amichevole che si svolgerà a Batumi, in Georgia, nell’ambito di Legend Series, progetto che promuove ... (inter-news)
Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday Deals (2023): Best Switch Lite & OLED Model Consoles, Games & More Sales Researched by Retail Fuse... Animal Crossing, The Legend of Zelda & more) (Walmart.com) Interested in more sales Check out ... Find the top TCL 6 - Series, 5 - Series & 4 - Series... Continua a leggere Best Cyber Monday Apple ...
Le prime immagini della serie anime di Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft WIRED Italia
Aonuma si esprime sul futuro della serie The Legend of Zelda NintendOn
Ireland legend Liam Brady believes bad buys have shredded Erik Ten Hag’s credibility at Manchester UnitedLiam Brady admits he is surprised Erik ten Hag is still in charge at Manchester United and believes the Dutchman’s woeful signings have contributed to his failure at Old Trafford. Ten Hag staved off ...
Legend SeriesVideo su : Legend Series