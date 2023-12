Kingston XS1000 2TB Drive a Stato Solido Esterno – Prestazioni Affidabili e Ampia Capacità

Kingston XS1000 e XS2000: gli SSD portatili piccoli e leggeri ma velocissimi. Recensione Hardware Upgrade

Kingston presenta XS1000, SSD esterno compatto e leggero macitynet.it

Kingston XS1000 External SSD review

Kingston offers two models of external Solid State Drive (SSD), the XS2000 and the XS1000. The XS2000 is the better of the two and retails at £52 for 500GB and £272 for 4TB, with options in between.