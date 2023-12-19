Il customer service Amazon di Cagliari festeggia il traguardo dei 10 anni

Il customer service Amazon di Cagliari festeggia il traguardo dei 10 anni (Di martedì 19 dicembre 2023) (Adnkronos) – Il customer service Amazon di Cagliari celebra i primi dieci anni dall’apertura. Il sito è infatti entrato in attività nel giugno del 2013 con 60 dipendenti, oggi sono oltre 1.500 i lavoratori assunti a tempo indeterminato. “A dieci anni dall’apertura siamo orgogliosi dell’importante risultato occupazionale raggiunto che supera di gran lunga le nostre previsioni
