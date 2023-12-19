Hain Celestial Group Announces Amber Jefferson as New Chief People Officer

Hain Celestial

Hain Celestial Group Announces Amber Jefferson as New Chief People Officer (Di martedì 19 dicembre 2023) HOBOKEN, N.J., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: Hain) ("Hain Celestial", or the "Company"), a leading global health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living through better-for-you brands, announced today that it has named Amber Jefferson as its new Chief People Officer. In this role, Jefferson will oversee the
