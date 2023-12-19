Geotab® wins Telematics Award at What Van? Awards 2024

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 19 dicembre 2023)recognises Geotab's innovation in fleet management LONDON, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/Geotab Inc. ("Geotab"), a global leader in connected transportation solutions, has been recognised at this year'ss, winning thecategory for its powerfulsolutions for fleets for the second consecutive year, notably those comprisings and Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs). Recognised by the judging panel, Geotab won the category due to its world-leading fleet management platform, My. At its core, MyGeotab reports essential reactive and proactiveinsights such as vehicle usage, locations, energy efficiency, and driver safety. Customers can integrate these insights with their preferred ...