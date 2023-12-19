De Bruyne in Arabia con il City | ladri saccheggiano la villa

(Di martedì 19 dicembre 2023) Tragedia per il centrocampista belga: nella giornata di sabato scorso la sua casa è stata svaligiata da una banda È un inizio di stagione 2023/24, e un fine anno 2023, totalmente da dimenticare per Kevin De. Il belga, infatti, si è infortunato proprio dopo le prime partite del suo Manchester, ed è ancora fermo ai box. Il numero 17 sta mancando tremendamente a Pep Guardiola, che mai come quest’anno si trova in enorme difficoltà in Premier League. Come se non bastasse, l’ex Wolsfburg negli ultimi giorni ha avuto una spiacevole sorpresa. Kevin Decon la maglia del Manchester(Ansa) – Notizie.comLa sua, infatti, è stata saccheggiata da una banda nella giornata di sabato. Fortunatamente, o quasi, nessuno si trovava nell’abitazione, e quindi non c’è stato alcun ferito. Al ...

Ladri a casa De Bruyne: appartamento distrutto!

BELGIO - Ladri in casa De. Spiacevole inconveniente per il centrocampista belga impegnato in questi giorni inSaudita per disputare il Mondiale per club con il Manchester City . Sabato notte dei malviventi sono ...

L'Arabia Saudita tenta De Bruyne: il Manchester City fissa il prezzo Calciomercato.com

Ronaldo con De Bruyne Si può, in Arabia La Gazzetta dello Sport

Man City XI vs Urawa Red Diamonds: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest, Club World Cup today

The striker has missed City's last three games - wins over Luton and Red Star Belgrade and a draw with Crystal Palace - with a foot injury, but has joined the rest of his team-mates in Saudi Arabia ...

Urawa Red Diamonds vs Man City: Club World Cup prediction, team news, kick-off time, TV, live stream, odds

Kevin De Bruyne is back in training with Manchester City Urawa could hand Alex Schalk a start after coming off the bench to score the winner against Leon, and could partner the retiring Jose Kante.