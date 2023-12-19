(Di martedì 19 dicembre 2023)has developed government-graderanges since 2015 and is uniquely positioned to capitalize on a 2030security market set to top $480 billion. BOSTON, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/, a US-based market leader in military-gradesecurity, today announced that it has closed a $45equity raise led by L2, a private investmentspecializing in flexible capital solutions forcompanies. This investment brings the total capital raised byover the past year to $70and will support the company'strajectory, including its expansion into new ...

SimSpace has developed government-grade Cyber ranges since 2015 and is uniquely positioned to capitalize on a 2030 Cyber security market set to top ... (sbircialanotizia)

Expel Lands on Inaugural Fortune Cyber 60 List of Most Important Venture - Backed Startups that Offer Enterprise - grade Cybersecurity Solutions

The companies in the Fortune60 offer a broad range of tools and services, from threat ...recognized as a Leader in the Product Information Management 2023 report by independent research...

Cyber Firm SimSpace Secures $45 million in Funding from L2 Point Management to Fuel Continued Growth PR Newswire

Companies Are Still Trying to Figure Out How to Comply With SEC Cyber Rules Insurance Journal

Cyber Firm SimSpace Secures $45 million in Funding from L2 Point Management to Fuel Continued Growth

SimSpace's Cyber Force Platform provides granular ... About L 2 Point Management L 2 Point Management ("L 2 Point") is a San Francisco based investment firm providing innovative capital solutions for ...

AI-generated scams to increase cyber risks in 2024

Deepfake technology has the ability to wreak havoc on the lives of its victims by spreading misinformation through AI-generated voice, video and photo scams.