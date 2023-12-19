Cyber Firm SimSpace Secures $45 million in Funding from L2 Point Management to Fuel Continued Growth

Cyber Firm SimSpace Secures $45 million in Funding from L2 Point Management to Fuel Continued Growth (Di martedì 19 dicembre 2023) SimSpace has developed government-grade Cyber ranges since 2015 and is uniquely positioned to capitalize on a 2030 Cybersecurity market set to top $480 billion. BOSTON, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 SimSpace, a US-based market leader in military-grade Cybersecurity, today announced that it has closed a $45 million equity raise led by L2 Point Management, a private investment Firm specializing in flexible capital solutions for Growth companies. This investment brings the total capital raised by SimSpace over the past year to $70 million and will support the company's Continued Growth trajectory, including its expansion into new ...
SimSpace's Cyber Force Platform provides granular ... About L 2 Point Management L 2 Point Management ("L 2 Point") is a San Francisco based investment firm providing innovative capital solutions for ...

