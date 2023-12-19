Burjeel Holdings Oncology Conference Marks 10 Years, Focusing on Equitable Solutions for Cancer Care (Di martedì 19 dicembre 2023) Experts stress collaboration and innovation are key to progress WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The 10th anniversary of the Burjeel Holdings Oncology Conference, held in partnership with Foreign Policy, brought together leading global experts to tackle the complex challenges of Cancer Care, emphasizing the need for multi-stakeholder collaboration. With Cancer claiming millions of lives globally, disproportionately impacting low- and middle-income countries, the Conference underscored the urgency of international action and equity in access to life-saving treatments. Dr. Catharine Young, Assistant Director for Cancer Moonshot Engagement and Policy at the White House, highlighted the importance of collaboration and innovation ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
